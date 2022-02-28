117,181 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,403,000 after buying an additional 219,867 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 265,256 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,052,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

