$12.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will report $12.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.45. Cable One reported earnings per share of $11.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $52.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $56.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $59.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.06 to $60.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $7.51 on Monday, hitting $1,432.85. The company had a trading volume of 77,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,253. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,587.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,765.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

