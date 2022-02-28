124,058 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after acquiring an additional 265,940 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

