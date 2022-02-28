1,242,879 Shares in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,242,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.38% of POINT Biopharma Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,610,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. 3,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,415. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

