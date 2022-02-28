$13.31 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will report $13.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $13.72 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

