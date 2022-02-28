13,317 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $73.03 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $97.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

