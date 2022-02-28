136,411 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. R1 RCM makes up approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after buying an additional 596,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,506,682 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 539,592 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of RCM stock remained flat at $$27.21 during trading hours on Monday. 7,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,915. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

