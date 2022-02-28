137,880 Shares in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 117.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,540.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,478,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HZON opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

