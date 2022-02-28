14,050 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.15. 3,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

