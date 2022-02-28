14,224 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 348.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Shares of PPG opened at $141.09 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

