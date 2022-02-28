142,589 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,575,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,484 shares of company stock worth $210,070,389. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $364.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

