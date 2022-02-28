14,892 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,865,905. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

