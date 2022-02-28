150,884 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,176,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 14.4% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.41. 148,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

