15,361 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 390.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 88.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

