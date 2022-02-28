$16.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will post $16.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $15.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPRN shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.60. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.