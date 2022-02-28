160,000 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Natera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.18.

NTRA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.27. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.