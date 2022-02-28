$163.38 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $163.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.10 million and the lowest is $153.60 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $119.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $743.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $711.92 million to $778.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $886.18 million, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

