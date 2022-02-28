1,656,990 Shares in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,656,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,214,000. Procept BioRobotics comprises about 0.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.81% of Procept BioRobotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Procept BioRobotics stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.