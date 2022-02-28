1,656,990 Shares in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,656,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,214,000. Procept BioRobotics comprises about 0.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.81% of Procept BioRobotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
