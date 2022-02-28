$176.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will report $176.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.55 million to $176.86 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $736.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $739.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $807.74 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $813.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 380.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $766,000.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

