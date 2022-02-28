180,000 Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,139. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.