192,241 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,464,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,089,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $97.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.