1,959,652 Shares in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,959,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,323,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 15.06% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,424. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

