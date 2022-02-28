19,634 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,663,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $23,580,000.

NASDAQ IMCB opened at $66.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

