$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to report $2.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.79 million, with estimates ranging from $15.14 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.
Several research firms recently commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of DRRX opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.27. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88.
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
