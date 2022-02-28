$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,225. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.