$257.52 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will post $257.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $143.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 93,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

