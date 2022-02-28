$258.12 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) to report sales of $258.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.59 million and the highest is $261.49 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $186.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.87 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

