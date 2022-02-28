25,900 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $312.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

