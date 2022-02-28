26,161 Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

