$29.32 Million in Sales Expected for Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.14 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter.

TCBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

TCBX stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

