32,933 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $29.73 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.