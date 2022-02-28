34,511 Shares in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Oil-Dri Co. of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $229.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.