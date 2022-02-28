$38.91 Million in Sales Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will report $38.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.98 million and the lowest is $38.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year sales of $143.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $143.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $190.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.39 million to $191.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UserTesting.

Several research firms have weighed in on USER. Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 1,021,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615.

NYSE USER opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

