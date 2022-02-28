38,302 Shares in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.