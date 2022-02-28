3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. 3D Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. 3,416,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,864. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,326 shares of company stock worth $403,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after buying an additional 583,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 3D Systems by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,719 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 467,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 3D Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,532 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

