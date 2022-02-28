$4.65 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 million and the highest is $4.85 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $16.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.99 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $25.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of APDN opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $279,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

