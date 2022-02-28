400,000 Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Purchased by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.56% of RedBall Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBAC. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the third quarter worth $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 286.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 65,886 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBAC remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Monday. 1,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,941. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

