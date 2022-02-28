$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will announce $407.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.50 million and the lowest is $405.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $88,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

