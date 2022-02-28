46,622 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AZN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $60.73. 281,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572,965. The company has a market cap of $188.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

