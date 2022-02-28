$47.11 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $47.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $176.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.