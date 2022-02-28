$47.41 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) to announce $47.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the highest is $50.93 million. Open Lending posted sales of $44.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $224.97 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.51 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $290.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

LPRO opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after purchasing an additional 127,856 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Open Lending by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Open Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.