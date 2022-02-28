$5.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) to post $5.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $11.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.94. 576,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

