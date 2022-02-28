52,241 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.49. 230,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.