$55.72 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will report sales of $55.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $243.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $266.82 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $275.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

LLNW opened at $3.90 on Monday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $526.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

