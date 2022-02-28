56,875 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

