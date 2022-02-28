57,629 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,802.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. 872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.