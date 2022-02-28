$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report $62.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.90 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $54.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $260.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMBH. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

FMBH opened at $40.25 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $728.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

