$63.15 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Feb 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $63.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $63.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $268.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $282.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR opened at $190.51 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.65. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

