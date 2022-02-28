64,773 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

