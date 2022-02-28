6,980 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UNH stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $469.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,268. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $329.85 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.